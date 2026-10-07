Tru-Juice 5K raises record $9.2m for hospital

The Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk has raised a record $9.2 million for Linstead Public Hospital, the largest donation in the event’s 11-year history.

The cheque was formally handed over during a ceremony at the hospital on Monday, marking another milestone for the community fundraiser, which also recorded its highest-ever participation this year, with 4,966 registered runners and walkers.

Over the past decade, the Tru-Juice 5K has helped fund equipment, improve services and strengthen the hospital’s capacity to deliver care to residents of Linstead, Bog Walk, Ewarton and surrounding communities. This year’s donation surpassed the previous record of $8.2 million raised in 2025.

Peter McConnell, managing director of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, said the increase reflected both the strength of community support and the company’s continuing commitment to healthcare.

“For us, this is not just an event. It is part of our commitment to the communities around us,” McConnell said. “Linstead Public Hospital serves the people of Linstead, Bog Walk, Ewarton and many surrounding areas, and we are happy to know that these funds will go directly toward improving care for the community.”

McConnell also thanked participants, sponsors, volunteers and organisers for helping to make the 2026 staging the most successful yet.

“We have nine months to plan, and we are already preparing for next year,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Linstead Public Hospital, Dr Dacia Thomas, senior medical officer (acting), said the donation underscored a longstanding partnership that had helped improve patient care over the years.

“Today’s cheque handover is much more than a financial contribution. It represents partnership, community and continued investment in healthcare and in the well-being of the people we serve,” Dr Thomas said. “For more than a decade, Tru-Juice has supported this hospital, and those contributions have helped us strengthen services, acquire much-needed resources and improve the experience of our patients and staff.”

She added that the continued support had enabled the hospital to provide more care closer to home, reducing the need for patient transfers and contributing to the wider development of healthcare services in the parish.

Abdon Campbell, parish manager for St Catherine Health Services, also commended Trade Winds Citrus Limited and the Tru-Juice 5K team for their sustained support, noting that proceeds from previous events had helped fund improvements, including equipment for the hospital’s paediatric ward.