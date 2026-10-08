Lions Club honours Issa Trust Foundation for charitable work

The Issa Trust Foundation (ITF), the charitable arm of Couples Resorts, founded by the hotel chain in 2005, has been serving Jamaicans for over two decades, with a focus on paediatric healthcare and education.

So accustomed to serving others, the foundation is hardly ever on the receiving end. It was, therefore, a delightful moment recently when Lions Club International of Michigan, USA, honoured the foundation for its tremendous service to Jamaica since its inception.

Dr Gary Anderson, past international director of Lions Club International, presented ITF Chairman Paul Issa and President Diane Pollard with Melvin Jones Fellowships during this year’s Vision Mission, which took place in St Mary and Westmoreland.

Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Clubs International, established the organisation in 1917. Anderson said the organisation was honoured to present the fellowships to Issa and Pollard.

“The mission team today is proud to present each one of you a Melvin Jones Fellowship honouring outstanding humanitarian service for all that you’ve done for Jamaica, for the kids and people of Jamaica and letting us help you do that,” Anderson said while presenting the awards.

“So it really represents US$1,000 donated in your name to the foundation for each of you. It’s our way of saying thank you for letting us be a part of making a difference in the lives of those in Jamaica,” he added.

In response, Pollard described the awards as “a truly special honour”.

“As Issa Trust Foundation president and chief executive officer, and for Chairman Paul Issa, we are deeply honoured to be presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship by Dr Gary Anderson, past international director of Lions Clubs International, in recognition of their commitment to humanitarian service,” Pollard said.

MEANINGFUL RECOGNITION

She added: “The Melvin Jones Fellowship is one of Lions Clubs International Foundation’s most meaningful forms of recognition, honouring a tremendous contribution to humanity and the spirit of service. We are incredibly grateful to Dr Anderson and our longtime partners, the Lions of Michigan, whose dedication to vision care has helped us change lives throughout Jamaica.

“This recognition belongs not only to us, but to the volunteers, medical professionals, partners, and supporters who continue to believe in our mission.

“Together, we serve. Together, we make a difference.”

Last year, Lions Clubs International Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Lions movement, raised and distributed US$55 million in grants to organisations around the world, including the Issa Trust Foundation.

More than 20 volunteers participated in ITF’s Vision Mission 2026, which focuses on eye care for staff at Couples Resorts properties, Tower Isle and Sans Souci in St Mary, and Swept Away and Negril in Westmoreland, as well as members of the wider communities.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com