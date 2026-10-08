Policeman charged in fatal Granville, St James shooting, offered $1 million bail

A policeman was on Wednesday charged in connection with the shooting of two men, one fatally, in Granville, St James and has been offered $1 million bail with one to three sureties.

Corporal Randy Campbell was charged with murder and wounding with intent following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement today, INDECOM reported that Campbell was placed before the St James Parish Court, where a nolle prosequi was entered and a voluntary bill of indictment was proffered to have the matter transferred to the St James Circuit Court.

Campbell was granted bail with reporting conditions.

The matter is scheduled for a case management hearing on April 29, 2027.

INDECOM reported that Campbell’s charges arise from an off-duty shooting incident resulting in the death of Kyron Cameron and the injury of another man on April 29, 2025, in Granville, St James.

The officer alleged that the two men were attempting to disarm him, which resulted in him firing his weapon.

However, INDECOM says its investigation uncovered evidence that was inconsistent with the officer’s account.

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