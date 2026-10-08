Attorney raises concern after police fail twice to take murder accused to court

Police investigators ignored a court order by not taking a man accused of murder for a scheduled hearing at the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday, his attorney has charged.

The attorney, Donnovan Collins, says this is the second time cops have disregarded an order by a judge to take his client Reo Rochester to court.

Rochester was scheduled to appear before the Trelawny Parish Court on September 22 and October 7 for a committal proceeding hearing to determine whether his murder case should be transferred to the higher circuit court.

Rochester, 28, is also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the shooting death of Rumish Orlando Johnson in Albert Town, also in Trelawny, on April 16, 2022.

He was featured on the police wanted list before his arrest in August this year.

According to Collins, Rochester was taken from Trelawny by investigators from the Kingston East Police Division who indicated that he was to face an identification parade.

"I objected to that based on the fact that he has gone to court and has been exposed on more than one occasion," the attorney explained.

Collins said since then Rochester has not been taken to court for scheduled appearances on September 22 and October 7.

"The police ignored the court, as Mr Rochester was never brought to court, which resulted in the committal proceeding hearing being adjourned," he said.

"We can't say that there is integrity in the justice system if the police continue to disregard orders of the court," Collins complained.

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