HEART/NSTA launches creative apprenticeship programme

The HEART/NSTA Trust has launched a new apprenticeship programme aimed at turning creative talent into skilled, certified professionals for Jamaica’s growing creative economy.

The Apprenticeship for Creative Expressions (ACE) programme, launched last week at six locations across the island, brings together more than 30 industry partners and 83 apprentices. The year-long initiative combines workplace training with structured learning, mentorship and portfolio development to help participants gain industry-ready skills.

HEART/NSTA Trust Board Director Keneea Linton-George welcomed the investment in Jamaica’s emerging creative professionals and urged both employers and apprentices to make the most of the initiative.

“To our industry partners, your role is far greater than providing a placement. You are helping to shape a developing creative professional. Your guidance, honest feedback and willingness to create meaningful learning opportunities will influence how these apprentices approach their craft and their careers,” she said.

Encouraging apprentices to embrace continuous learning, she added, “Allow every experience to sharpen your talent, deepen your discipline and shape the professional you are becoming. Stay open to guidance, take ownership of your growth and never stop raising the standard of your work.”

Apprentices began placements on October 1 in areas including multimedia, woodcraft, dance, photography, bag construction, film, drone operations, fashion design and service robot operations.

Entrepreneurship training

The programme’s final phase will focus on entrepreneurship. Between April and July 2027, participants will receive training in business planning, costing and pricing, financial management, marketing, client relations and enterprise readiness, with the goal of helping them convert their skills and experience into sustainable businesses.

Deputy managing director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Cheryl McLaughlin, described the initiative as an important investment in a creative workforce capable of meeting evolving industry demands.

“This opportunity requires commitment, punctuality, professionalism and the courage to keep learning. Use this experience to sharpen your skills, build your professional reputation and take ownership of your growth. To our industry partners, thank you for opening your workplaces, sharing your expertise and helping to prepare Jamaica’s next generation of creative professionals,” Dr McLaughlin said.

Lacy-Ann Bartley, chief executive officer of Bartley’s All in Wood and an industry partner in the programme, said practical training was critical to developing the talent needed to strengthen the country’s productive sector.

“It cannot be done unless we are training the next generation. Small businesses form the pillar of our economy and communities. It is important that more programmes like this are brought to the fore and endorsed,” Bartley said.

Throughout the programme, apprentices will receive stipend support from the HEART/NSTA Trust, subject to attendance and participation requirements.