Jamaica secures 1.3 million airline seats for 2027 winter tourist season

Jamaica has secured more than 1.3 million airline seats for the January-to-April 2027 winter tourist season, representing a 23.5 per cent increase over this year, even as approximately 3,500 hotel rooms remain unavailable following Hurricane Melissa.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) announced Friday that international airline partners have committed 1,324,965 seats for the four-month period, an increase of 251,739 over the corresponding period in 2026.

The improved airlift outlook comes as Jamaica continues rebuilding its tourism industry following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, which forced the closure of several major hotels, particularly along the island's northwestern tourism corridor.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett described the additional capacity as a significant demonstration of confidence in Jamaica's recovery but acknowledged that securing airline seats was only part of the equation.

“Securing more than 1.3 million seats is a strong vote of confidence in Jamaica and our tourism recovery,” Bartlett said.

“These commitments substantially reduce the risk of insufficient airlift for the winter season and provide a solid foundation for welcoming more visitors. Our task now is to turn that confidence into bookings, visitor spending and economic opportunities for Jamaicans.”

Canada has emerged as the strongest growth market, recording a 62.1 per cent increase in airline seats compared with the corresponding period this year.

The United States, Jamaica's largest tourism source market, has recorded a 23.1 per cent increase, while Latin America is showing more modest growth of two per cent.

According to the JTB, airline capacity from Canada and Latin America has already surpassed 2025 levels, although overall scheduled capacity remains below pre-Melissa figures.

The latest projections show that Jamaica has recovered 92.4 per cent of its 2025 airline seat capacity, while approximately 90 per cent of the country's hotel room stock is expected to be operational for the upcoming winter season.

The remaining 3,500 rooms are not expected to be available during the period, underscoring the continuing impact of the hurricane on the accommodation sector.

The JTB believes the projected airline capacity is broadly aligned with the number of rooms expected to be available.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said the focus is now on converting airline commitments into actual visitor arrivals.

“Our airline partners are expanding access to Jamaica, and we are working closely with tour operators and accommodation partners to translate those seats into bookings,” White said.

“Across our source markets, our teams are focused on keeping Jamaica front of mind and helping travel partners convert interest into visits.”

He added that the JTB would continue coordinating airline capacity with the reopening of hotel properties.

The announcement provides an encouraging outlook for Jamaica's winter tourism season, traditionally one of the industry's most important earning periods.

However, the increase in airline seats does not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in visitor arrivals, as actual performance will depend on bookings, aircraft occupancy and the availability of accommodation.

The JTB said the airlift outlook had strengthened progressively over the past 60 days, with further airline commitments confirmed within the last two weeks.

The agency will continue monitoring airline schedules, booking patterns, airfares and hotel reopening timelines, particularly in markets where capacity has not yet returned to 2025 levels.

Marketing efforts involving airlines, tour operators and hoteliers will also be intensified to sustain demand and support winter occupancy.

For Jamaica's tourism industry, the challenge will now be ensuring that the additional airline capacity translates into stronger visitor arrivals, higher spending and meaningful economic benefits as the country continues its post-hurricane recovery.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

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