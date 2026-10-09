May Pen mayor puts brakes on move to hand PNP majority

An announcement by May Pen North division Councillor Tanyalee Williams that she would be crossing the floor to join the opposition People’s National Party caucus triggered an abrupt end to the monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation as it descended into chaos.

The move would have shifted the balance of power to 12-10, with the PNP breaking the 11-11 current deadlock with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

After getting permission to make an announcement, Williams rose to speak, but a few words into what should have been a straightforward declaration, she was cut short, and a heated exchange began after Mayor Joel Williams objected to the manner in which it was being made.

Mayor Williams contended that the announcement was not being made in accordance with established protocols for proceedings at the meeting. His objection triggered disagreement among members, with the matter escalating, and the sitting was brought to an end.

Councillor Williams, who handed a letter formally communicating her decision to the corporation’s chief executive officer, Rowhan Blake, declined to speak with the media afterwards.

But as she delivered the correspondence, she was overheard saying: “Dem must respect women.”

“I write to formally notify you that I have renounced my membership of the Jamaica Labour Party, by letter dated 8 October 2026, and that I am in the process of becoming a member of the People’s National Party,” Councillor Williams stated in the letter dated October 8, 2026.

She also asked the corporation to formally update its records to reflect her change in political affiliation, including the register of councillors, her seating in the Council Chamber, committee membership records, and any “official documents or communications that identify councillors by party”.

“I would also appreciate written confirmation once the changes have been made,” she added.

Williams sought to underscore that despite the political realignment, her responsibility to her constituents remained unchanged.

She said the move did not alter her commitment to the residents of the May Pen North division, “whom I will continue to serve without regard to party. Nor does it alter my respect for the corporation, its staff and my fellow councillors on both sides of the chamber,” Williams said.

Councillor Williams first secured the May Pen North division in a 2018 by-election, polling 1,324 votes to defeat the PNP’s Earl Blake, who received 397 votes.

Her political journey since then has placed her firmly within the JLP camp.

In fact, she was the first to nominate Joel Williams for the position of mayor following the February 2024 local government elections.

The February 2024 local government elections initially produced a 12–10 majority in favour of the JLP. That advantage, however, was eroded several months later following the passing of JLP Councillor Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane, who represented the Aenon Town division.

The November 2024 by-election saw PNP candidate Delroy Dawson reclaim the division, establishing an 11-11 split.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com