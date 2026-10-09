St James man accused of murdering American wife allegedly assaulted in custody, attorney tells court

The St James man accused of murdering his American wife was allegedly assaulted by prison authorities while in custody and required medical attention, his attorney, Nathan Geddes-Morrison, told the St James Parish Court on Thursday.

Dane Watson was charged on May 16 for the alleged murder of his wife, 35-year-old Melissa Kerry Samnath, who died on her birthday from multiple blunt force trauma to her head.

Geddes-Morrison requested that Watson be transferred to another remand facility for security reasons.

However, the court was advised that any transfer would be subject to the availability of space at another facility.

Watson was remanded until October 20 for a committal hearing.

Meanwhile, the clerk of the court informed the court that while some forensic reports remain outstanding, the case file against Watson is otherwise ready to proceed.

King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie also appeared on behalf of Samnath’s family and informed the court that at least two relatives had travelled from overseas to attend the proceedings.

Allegations are that on April 29, 2026, Watson and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Following the incident, Watson allegedly chartered a taxi and took Samnath to Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, where he reportedly left her unconscious without providing further information.

Doctors subsequently pronounced her dead on arrival.

The police launched an investigation after observing serious injuries to the woman’s head.

Watson reportedly surrendered to the police approximately two weeks later after learning that investigators had visited his home a week earlier in search of him.

- Tanesha Mundle

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