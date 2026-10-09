UWI Global Campus partners with ACCA on accounting pathways

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus is seeking to expand Caribbean accounting students’ access to internationally recognised professional credentials through a new three-year partnership with ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Signed on Tuesday, the agreement aims to align the Global Campus’s accounting programmes with ACCA standards, opening the door to accreditation, examination exemptions and stronger links between academic study and professional qualification.

The partnership will focus on accreditation, exemptions, a proposed dual-award pathway, and professional development opportunities for students and faculty, The UWI said.

A key objective is securing ACCA accreditation for the Global Campus’s BSc Accounting programme and obtaining applicable exemptions for eligible students. The two institutions will also work towards a dual-award pathway linking the degree programme with ACCA’s Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business.

At the postgraduate level, the partnership will explore incorporating ACCA’s Strategic Professional papers into the proposed MSc in Accounting programme, creating a more seamless route towards ACCA qualification and membership.

Beyond curriculum development, students will gain access to select ACCA events, networking opportunities with ACCA members and the ACCA Accelerate programme, which offers eligible participants discounts on registration and exemption fees. Faculty members will also be invited to tutor development sessions and technical training events.

ACCA will additionally provide partial scholarships for two outstanding students in the BSc Accounting programme, covering initial registration and applicable exemption fees.

Head of ACCA Caribbean, Paula Marcelle-Irish, said, “ACCA is honoured to formalise this partnership with The UWI Global Campus, deepening our shared commitment to strengthening the accounting profession across the Caribbean. This collaboration creates a powerful bridge between academic excellence and professional achievement, opening new pathways for students to progress towards the ACCA qualification and equipping the next generation of finance professionals with the skills and global perspective to shape the future of the region.”

Dr Francis O. Severin, pro vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI Global campus, welcomed the agreement, describing it as the “Global campus’ continuing and positive trajectory towards empowering our students across the curricula”.

He added: “This partnership with ACCA will blossom into excellent opportunities for our accounting degree students and alumni. We view this development as pivotal for our Campus and our students. It is truly an exciting time.”

The partnership is intended to strengthen pathways between university study and professional accreditation, helping students build careers in accounting and the wider business sector.