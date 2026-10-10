St Catherine woman shot at her gate

A St Catherine woman remains hospitalised after she was shot and wounded by a gunman in Old Harbour on Thursday.

The incident happened while the 25-year-old woman was standing at her gate in the community of Old Harbour Glades.

Reports are that about 8:15p.m. a dark coloured motorcar with three occupants drove up and stopped at her gate.

One man got out of the vehicle brandishing a gun.

He reportedly pointed it at her face and opened fire before escaping in the car.

The wounded woman was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

The Old Harbour Police are probing the incident.

-- Rasbert Turner

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