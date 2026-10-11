13-y-o founders of ‘Treats That Give Back’ raise $1m for Mary’s Child

At 13 years old, Emma Chin, Charly Matthews, Milah Hosang and Mika Bailey are demonstrating how an idea can grow into something much bigger when driven by purpose, friendship and a willingness to act.

The four Hillel Academy second-form students were introduced to Mary’s Child during a Grade Six school activity. Their visit to Mustard Seed Communities’ home for pregnant teens and young mothers left a lasting impression. They were particularly struck by the stories of girls their own age in need of a safe, supportive transitional home.

“We felt really touched by Miss Williams who spoke with us during that visit, and we decided then and there, we’re going to give back to Mary’s Child,” Charly stated.

The four friends, who have known each other since kindergarten, began brainstorming ways to raise money. “We discussed how we were going to make money to do this, and we all love to bake so we connected treats with our goal of giving back. So that’s how we decided on Treats That Give Back,” explained Milah.

They started with small bake sales, making use of what they had. Soon, however, the girls realised that making a meaningful contribution would require thinking beyond selling cookies and other treats.

With guidance from parents and relatives, they organised an event in July dubbed ‘Pickleball Lyme’, using the growing popularity of pickleball to raise funds. The event combined sport, food, baked goods and sponsorship. They rallied friends, drew on their school community, sought donations from family and got to work.

Even the young founders did not anticipate the scale of what would follow. “We made our million-dollar mark,” they said.

The milestone was confirmed while the four friends were on the phone together. “Auntie Kate called me and said, we made a million dollars,” Emma recalled, beaming as she described the immediate excitement and pride they all felt.

“We were so excited. We were looking forward to this day. I couldn’t even believe it. A million dollars? It was like a dream,” said Charly.

The achievement is particularly significant because the students built this momentum without an established charity infrastructure. They had a clear cause, a shared vision and a network of people willing to support their efforts.

The million-dollar donation will go towards improving the recreational space at Mary’s Child, providing additional comforts for young mothers who need time to unwind amid the demands of motherhood, schooling and uncertainty.

For Nadia Williams, the students’ response has been as meaningful as the funds raised.

“They were totally inspired by what we do,” Williams said. “To my surprise, they raised a million dollars for us. That’s so awesome and I am really, really so proud of them.”

Father Ernest Chikwata, the Mustard Seed priest assigned to Mary’s Child, said the initiative highlights the value of exposing young people to community work.

“I would say for me it’s encouragement,” he said. “To have young ones having this kind of a heart where they want to help, and in having a conversation with them, knowing they actually want to do more is really inspiring for us. It’s a reminder that there are people out there who still care.”

Their school environment played a key role in shaping this outlook by embedding community engagement into learning and encouraging students to recognise their advantages while actively contributing to the lives of others.

Through Treats That Give Back, those lessons were translated into practical experience in event planning, sponsorship outreach, marketing and teamwork. Although they faced challenges, including having their mission questioned by passersby, the group persevered.

“It may seem like a small issue to you. But you have to put yourself into someone else’s shoes,” the young organisers agreed. “And see that you have so much. And why don’t you give back some?”

By taking the initiative at an early age, the four friends are putting leadership and problem-solving into practice, discovering how service can benefit their community while contributing to their own personal growth.

Their first major milestone is only the beginning. The group is already planning its next steps, with ambitions to expand the initiative and eventually establish an official charity.

“I feel like we hit a mark that we didn’t think we’d hit,” Milah said. “And I know with God by our side, and with people that love us, that there’s so much more that we can do, and that other people can do too, to help others.”

“We’re very, very, very grateful,” added Charly. “Words can’t even describe how blessed and thankful I am that I get to share this with so many people. And hopefully inspire other people to just help.”