Paquee Golf Club drives $17m to Mustard Seed

Moved to tears, Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, founder of Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica, was overcome with emotion during a ceremonial cheque handover marking a donation of US$108,000 (approximately J$17 million) from Miami-based Paquee Golf Club to the faith-based organisation.

The donation followed the club’s recent charity tournament, its second annual event in support of Mustard Seed Communities.

The 18-hole tournament was held at Redland Golf & Country Club in Homestead, Miami, with the International Longshoremen’s Association, GraceKennedy Group, Couples Hotel and St Lucia’s Coconut Bay Hotel serving as main sponsors. Organisers sought to surpass the $10 million raised at last year’s event.

Ramkissoon, visibly moved, said that after two years of supporting Mustard Seed Communities, the Paquee Golf Club had quickly become a close friend of the mission.

“This team has a deep understanding of what it means to promise that we will never abandon a child. The Mustard Seed Communities is here to be the loving, lifelong home that every person deserves, and we are deeply grateful to have the Paquee family walking alongside us in providing care to hundreds of residents in Jamaica.”

Mustard Seed Communities provides residential care for children and adults with disabilities, abandoned children and others unable to care for themselves. The organisation serves more than 700 people across Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The donation will primarily support the organisation’s ongoing hurricane relief efforts.

This year’s tournament, which attracted support from Caribbean nationals in South Florida, was won by the team of Steve Simm, Richard Roberts, Dr Elias Feanny and Eric Weiss.

As part of its efforts to strengthen diaspora ties through competitive golf, a tradition it has maintained for more than 30 years, the Paquee Golf Club will now travel to Jamaica to engage with the Jamaica Buccaneers Club.