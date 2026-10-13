Breaking the silence

Carla Moore describes herself as a girl from the Jamaican countryside, rooted in Linstead, St Catherine. She is an artist, activist, academic and dog lover who, by day, works as an assistant lecturer at The University of the West Indies’ Institute of Gender and Development Studies. Her mornings begin with a check-in on how she feels, a few deep breaths and some sunlight. At night, she winds down with an audiobook and, ideally, no phone.