Jamaica Post marks 355 years, bets on digital future

Jamaica Post is marking 355 years of service while positioning itself for a larger role in Jamaica’s digital transformation as officials seek to modernise one of the country’s oldest public institutions.

At a World Post Month thanksgiving service at East Queen Street Baptist Church in Kingston last Sunday, Ambassador Audrey Marks, minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation and digital transformation, said the postal service had adapted through centuries of social, economic, and technological change. Her remarks were delivered by Donovan Williams, minister of state in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

“Over the postal service’s 355-year history, Jamaica has undergone profound social, economic, and technological change.

“The manner in which messages and goods are transported has evolved from foot, horseback, and sail, to motor vehicles, aircraft, and digital technology. Yet at the heart of postal service remains an enduring responsibility: to ensure that what has been entrusted for delivery reaches its intended destination safely, reliably, and faithfully,” said Marks.

She described Jamaica Post’s network of 238 locations as a national asset capable of bringing government and commercial services closer to communities.

While technology, e-commerce, and logistics will increasingly shape the sector, Marks argued that modernisation must remain centred on improving access and service delivery.

“In this regard, the post office can continue to serve as an important bridge between traditional public service and the opportunities presented by an increasingly digital society. Our responsibility, therefore, is not merely to preserve a proud institution because of its history. We must prepare it for its future,” she said.

Postmaster General and CEO Lincoln Allen said the anniversary highlighted the organisation’s enduring relevance. Established in 1671, Jamaica Post is among the world’s oldest postal services and has adapted alongside changing patterns of communication and commerce.

“Although the way people communicate has changed dramatically over the centuries, the importance of connection has not changed,” Allen said.

He said Jamaica Post has expanded beyond traditional mail delivery to include services such as Zip Mail, Click and Ship, Fast Track, and bill-payment solutions while leveraging one of the widest physical networks of any government entity.

The service also featured reflections from Rev Dr Devere Nugent, who recalled relying on a telegram in 1996 to contact a student-athlete in rural Trelawny about an opportunity to attend G.C. Foster College. The message reached its destination within two days, and the student went on to become a prominent track and field coach.

Using the story to illustrate the enduring value of the postal service, Nugent dismissed suggestions that Jamaica Post could be displaced by private couriers.

“Lest we believe that with the 250 or more courier services which we have now established in the country that the Jamaica Post is going to die, we have news for them. We were before you ... We are here to stay,” he said.

Jamaica Post’s World Post Month activities will continue throughout October, culminating in the reopening of the Mountainside Post Office and the launch of a commemorative stamp on October 30.