Rotary clubs boost water security in Maroon Town

The Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights and the Rotary Club of Montego Bay recently donated two 2,000-gallon water tanks to aid Maroon Town and nearby communities with maintaining access to stored water in the event of disasters.

The tanks were provided along with rainwater harvesting devices. Both were installed in the Vaughnsfield housing scheme, where their location will allow them to serve residents across the wider community.

“This project reflects Rotary’s commitment to practical, sustainable solutions that strengthen communities,” said Franchesca Francis, president of the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights. “By completing these systems in Vaughnsfield, we have created a reliable water resource that can benefit families throughout the surrounding communities, particularly during emergencies.”

The project was supported by a grant from Rotary District 7020 to assist communities badly affected by the Category Five Hurricane Melissa, which devastated western parishes, including St James in October 2025.

“The completed installations demonstrate what can be achieved through partnership, flexibility and local engagement,” said Lemar James, president of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay. “We remained focused on the goal and helped deliver a solution with ample storage capacity and lasting value.”

Community stakeholder Anthony Swaby, who oversaw implementation, said the project will strengthen local preparedness. “Having both tanks in Vaughnsfield gives us a central point from which water can be made available to the communities,” Swaby said. “The systems will be especially valuable when regular supplies are disrupted, and the community is committed to helping to protect and sustain them.”

The project was developed following Hurricane Melissa when water disruptions forced some residents to rely on untreated sources. Its completion provides added storage capacity and strengthens Maroon Town’s preparedness for future supply interruptions and severe weather events.