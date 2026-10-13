Police seek person who recorded fatal collision that killed teen on Michael Manley Boulevard

The police are appealing to the person who recorded footage of a fatal collision on Michael Manley Boulevard in Kingston that claimed the life of 17-year-old Tianna Taylor to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Taylor died following the crash on Monday involving a motorcycle, a truck and a black Honda CR-V.

According to reports, Taylor was travelling as a pillion passenger on the motorcycle when the collision occurred. The motorcycle reportedly collided with the Honda CR-V, which was apparently changing lanes, before the occupants of the motorcycle were thrown into the path of the truck.

Both persons on the motorcycle were taken to hospital, where Taylor later died from her injuries. The condition of the motorcycle rider is unknown.

In an appeal issued on Tuesday, the police said the video, that has gone viral on social media, captures the moments leading up to the collision and are urging the person who recorded it to contact the Traffic Enforcement Division.

The footage could assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The individual may visit the Traffic Enforcement Division at 16 Lower Elletson Road in Kingston or call 876-759-3959 or 876-928-1162.

Information may also be submitted by email to trafficenforcementdiv@jcf.gov.jm.

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