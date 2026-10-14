Three called to Inner Bar as Chief Justice urges leadership, service

Three members of Jamaica’s legal profession – Deputy Solicitor General Lisa White, Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson and veteran attorney Oswest Senior-Smith – have been called to the Inner Bar, with Chief Justice Bryan Sykes urging them to use their elevation to strengthen the justice system and uphold the rule of law.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday morning, Sykes reminded the newly appointed King’s Counsel (KC) that the honour was not simply a reward for past achievements but an obligation to serve the courts, the legal profession, and the country.

“You have not been given this as a reward for the past though it has an impact. You have been given an obligation for the future,” he said.

Sykes urged the new KCs to demonstrate leadership through efficient advocacy, cautioning them against prolonging trials and multiplying adjournments at a time when court lists remain lengthy.

He also encouraged them to accept difficult and unpopular cases, including matters brought against the State, where justified.

“Take cases against the State when it is right and just to do so, and take it without fear or favour,” he said, stressing the importance of ensuring that unpopular individuals and causes receive a fair hearing.

The chief justice further challenged the senior attorneys to mentor junior members of the profession, share their knowledge, and speak out when judges are unfairly attacked or their judgments misrepresented.

President of the Court of Appeal Marva McDonald Bishop echoed those sentiments, emphasising that the significance of the silk robe lay in the responsibilities accompanying the distinction.

She urged the new KCs to lead with humility, courage, integrity, and respect while remaining accessible to less experienced attorneys.

McDonald Bishop also stressed the importance of preserving collegiality at the Bar, warning against personal attacks, scandal and the celebration of colleagues’ misfortunes.

“The strength of the legal profession depends on how its members treat one another,” she said, encouraging the new appointees to support colleagues facing difficulties and help maintain civility within the profession.

White was proposed for the honour by Michael Hylton, KC, who praised her scholarship and advocacy, drawing on his experience appearing against her in court.

He said White’s preparation and ability to advance arguments that opposing counsel might not have anticipated made her a formidable advocate. She has represented the Government in courts locally and before both the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and the Caribbean Court of Justice.

COMMENDATION

In a historic moment, former Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, KC, proposed Thompson, her successor, describing her as a dedicated public servant whose exceptional work ethic, composure, and courtesy had distinguished her prosecutorial career.

Llewellyn also commended Thompson’s humility, sound judgment, and loyalty to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, recalling her willingness to provide candid advice when difficult decisions arose.

“She has always, in my mind, I would say, matched and, on occasion, surpassed my work ethic, and I could always depend on her to be labouring in the vineyards in the night if we had to be at office late. Her work ethic is truly exceptional,” Llewellyn said.

Peter Champagne, KC, who presented Senior-Smith, highlighted his integrity, legal skills, and willingness to undertake unpopular assignments.

Champagne recalled Senior-Smith’s involvement in the Vanessa Kirkland murder trial, which proceeded to the Court of Appeal, and noted his work prosecuting disciplinary matters involving attorneys when others were reluctant to do so.

Llewellyn urged the three new King’s Counsel to remain resilient in the face of public criticism, avoid arrogance, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

She cautioned that in an era of social media, where “a lot of persons ... think that they are better than the judge, better than the prosecutor, better than defence counsel, better than the police”, senior lawyers must resist the temptation to adopt a victim mentality.

“You have to take it on the chin. Endure the slings and arrows and come out like finely tempered steel through the fire,” she said, encouraging the new KCs to allow challenges to strengthen rather than diminish them.

She also reminded them that elevation to the Inner Bar did not make them infallible, urging them to remain self-aware, humble, and committed to continuous learning.

editorial@gleanerjm.com