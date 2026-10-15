Corporate Hands| Sterling Asset, Sir Henry Morgan Angling Association land $2-m catch for Food For The Poor

Charles Ross (third left), president and chief executive officer of Sterling Asset Management, title sponsor of the tournament, presents a cheque for $2 million to Marsha Burrell-Rose (fourth left), development and marketing manager at Food For The Poor Jamaica, in support of Hurricane Melissa relief efforts for fishing communities. Joining them at the launch of the 63rd Port Antonio International Marlin Tournament are directors of the Sir Henry Morgan Angling Association. Photo - Conributed