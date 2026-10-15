Corporate Hands|NOON Pink backs Cancer Society with $250,000 donation

NOON Brunch Series director Adrian Heron shakes hands with Jamaica Cancer Society Executive Director Roshane Reid-Koomson following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, as fellow NOON director Dane Wilson and JCS Fundraising and Public Relations Officer Shullian Brown look on. The partnership, launched ahead of NOON Pink on October 25 at Devon House, includes an initial contribution of J$250,000 and will leverage the event’s platform to promote breast cancer awareness, early detection, and fundraising. Photo - Contributed