OEC says new pilot model delayed PEP examination payments

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) has blamed a new pilot operational model for delays in payments to educators who supervised the recent Grade 4 and Grade 5 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Dozens of examination workers remain unpaid more than three months after the examinations were held on June 10 and 14.

In a statement on Tuesday, the OEC acknowledged concerns about the payment timeline, saying adjustments to the new system had contributed to unforeseen processing delays.

“Please be advised that the processing of PEP claims by the OEC represents a new pilot operational model,” the commission said, adding that it was making operational adjustments and refining its systems to ensure accuracy, accountability and sound administrative governance.

The OEC apologised for the anxiety and inconvenience caused by the delays, while acknowledging the dedication and contribution of examination personnel.

It said it had received 845 claims representing 537 examination workers who served during PEP 4 and PEP 5.

Of those claims, 44 per cent had been paid, representing nine of the 15 batches. The remaining 56 per cent are to be processed and paid in batches 10 through 15.

The commission said payments were expected to be completed by Friday, October 16.

It added that it was working with its finance and administrative teams to expedite the outstanding payments, assuring examination workers that every legitimate claim was being prioritised for settlement.

The OEC said it remained committed to improving its administrative processes, maintaining transparent communication with stakeholders and ensuring workers are compensated equitably and efficiently.

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