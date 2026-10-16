Africa, C’bean can become AI contributors - UTech president

Africa and the Caribbean can move beyond being consumers of technology and become contributors to the innovations shaping the future, according to Dr Kevin Brown, president of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

Addressing delegates at the Pan-African/Caribbean Artificial Intelligence and Smart Systems Conference (PAAISS 2026) on Tuesday, Brown argued that stronger research capacity and collaboration would be key to achieving that goal.

The conference, which ends today, brought together delegates from 14 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the wider diaspora, including the United States, Canada and France. Last year’s conference was hosted by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana.

In his address inside Lecture Theatre 50, Shared Facilities Building, at the Papine campus of UTech, Brown said the university was honoured to host the event.

“We are pleased to continue this important gathering here in Jamaica, bringing together researchers, academics, policymakers and industry professionals to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and smart systems. Our task is not simply to understand the technologies transforming the world, but to ensure that we have the capacity to shape them and apply them to our own development priorities,” the UTech alumnus and engineer told the gathering.

“This is particularly important for Africa and the Caribbean. We have the talent and ideas to address our shared challenges. By strengthening our research capacity and working together, we can move beyond being consumers of technologies developed elsewhere to becoming contributors to the knowledge and innovations that will shape our future.”

Knowledge-driven economy

Brown welcomed the opportunity the conference provides to advance discussions, share expertise, build research networks and establish partnerships that extend beyond the event. The ambition of the conference, he said, aligns closely with UTech’s strategic direction, captured in its RESET framework: ‘Research Driven, Expanded Access, Student Centred, Entrepreneurial and Technology Focused.’

“These priorities reflect our commitment to developing the talent, research and innovation needed to support Jamaica’s technological and economic development,” Brown said.

Turning to Jamaica’s ambition of becoming a “STEM island”, he said, “We must build on our strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

He added: “Our graduates must be equipped not only to work with emerging technologies, but also to develop solutions, create enterprises and support the transition to a more knowledge-driven economy.”

Brown said UTech’s STEM tradition dates back almost 70 years, long before STEM became a global buzzword, and that the university’s engineering tradition predates Jamaica’s Independence, with its first engineering cohort graduating in 1961.

“Since then, the university has helped to develop professionals in engineering, computing and other technical fields, who continue to serve Jamaica across critical industries,” he revealed.

Citing examples of UTech students demonstrating what Jamaican talent can achieve, he noted that engineering students last year won the Electric Power Research Institute’s EDGE Innovation Challenge in the United States, earning first place and a US$10,000 prize for their innovative engineering concept.

He also highlighted the achievements of computing students who captured top honours in the Intellibus AI Hackathon with a solution designed to assist visually impaired persons. Another group of engineering students demonstrated their capabilities at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers SoutheastCon 2026 Robotics Competition.

“These achievements affirm our students’ ability to compete internationally and apply their knowledge to real-world problems. We are building on this promise through new academic offerings in artificial intelligence, financial technology and computing, industry partnerships and initiatives to expand AI education and innovation,” the president said.

Brown also noted that UTech launched a degree in Applied Artificial Intelligence about four years ago and recently introduced a degree in Financial Technology, “reflecting the growing demand for expertise in data-driven innovation, digital finance and intelligent systems”.

The university has also introduced new specialisations in robotics and industrial automation within its engineering programmes, to help prepare graduates for the next generation of advanced manufacturing, automation and smart technologies.

“Our collaboration with the Amber Group and HEART/NSTA Trust in developing Jamaica’s National AI Lab is one such initiative. Our engagement with partners, such as Huawei, further supports our ambition to strengthen Jamaica’s digital capabilities,” Brown said.

“These developments position UTech, Jamaica at the forefront of efforts to build the human capital, research capacity and innovation ecosystem required for Jamaica’s emergence as a STEM island and a competitive digital economy.”

He cautioned, however, that technological progress should be accompanied by responsible governance.

“This means paying close attention to ethics, privacy, security and equitable access, so that innovation serves people and contributes meaningfully to their well-being.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com