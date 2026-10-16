Gloria Barrett-Sobers, first female UWI registrar, has died

Gloria Barrett-Sobers, the first woman to serve as university registrar of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), has died.

A respected administrator, mentor and pioneer, she devoted more than a decade to strengthening the institution’s governance and operations, leaving a legacy that continues to shape university life across the region. She passed away on October 11.

Paying tribute, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said: “As our first female university registrar, Barrett-Sobers walked through a hitherto unopened door with grace, rigour and vision. She built systems that helped strengthen how The UWI developed and supported its people, and her influence is still felt in our institution today. We honour her pioneering service and extend our deepest sympathy to her loved ones.”

Barrett-Sobers served as university registrar from 1993 to 2007, becoming the first woman to hold one of the institution’s most senior administrative posts. The university said her tenure was marked by a commitment to modernising systems, professionalising administrative practice, and ensuring that the university’s growing regional mission was supported by strong and effective governance.

Among her most significant contributions was the documentation of many of the university’s core administrative processes, including procedures governing the various ceremonies convened throughout the academic year. She also introduced annual assessments for senior administrative staff, and strengthened appraisal processes for academic staff, helping to foster a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Before joining The UWI, Barrett-Sobers was a managing consultant with Price Waterhouse, specialising in human-resource management and organisational development. She brought that expertise to the university, developing and implementing training programmes for administrative staff at various levels and investing in professional development across the institution.

She was also an early champion of technological advancement. Under her leadership, The UWI implemented the PeopleSoft system, a landmark development that remains central to the university’s operations today. The institution’s ongoing digital transformation reflects a commitment to innovation that she herself helped to establish.

Her influence extended well beyond The UWI. In addition to representing the university on several external boards, Barrett-Sobers was a founding member of the Association of Caribbean Higher Education Administrators (ACHEA), which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2026. Reflecting on that milestone, she expressed her conviction that the work of higher-education administrators was not merely supportive but essential, arguing that “administrative excellence is not peripheral; it is foundational”.

Those who worked alongside her remember a leader of high standards, sound judgement and unwavering professionalism. They also recall her generosity of spirit and her commitment to mentoring colleagues, many of whom benefited from her guidance and encouragement throughout their careers.

Over the course of a distinguished career, Barrett-Sobers served as a teacher, university lecturer and management consultant in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Haiti. That breadth of regional experience gave her a deep understanding of the Caribbean and informed her stewardship of the region’s premier university.

Gloria Barrett-Sobers will be remembered not only for the systems she built and the reforms she championed, but also for the example she set as a pioneering leader whose service strengthened The UWI and helped shape generations of administrators. The university has extended its sincere condolences to her family, friends and former colleagues, The UWI said.