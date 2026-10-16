News October 16 2026 images for feature Updated 2 hours ago 1 min read Copied Loading article... Pumpkin. Photo - Contributed Pumpkin. Photo - Contributed Carrot. Photo - Contributed Watermelon. Photo - Contributed Breadfruit. Photo - Contributed Mangoes. Photo - Contributed Copied Popular News More from Category October 2026 Ruddock was beaten, threatened into confession, defence claims October 2026 19-y-o charged with Kidd Lane triple murder October 2026 Ruel Reid named in evidence on six retail purchases in fraud trial October 2026 Utility consumers receive $20m in credits, compensation October 2026 US Embassy to host 2026 EducationUSA College Fair for Jamaican students Read more Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.