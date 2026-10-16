Jamaica Real Estate Hub assists St Ann students

Dozens of students attending schools across Jamaica have benefited from an initiative called ‘It’s Never Too Late to Be Kind’, led by Jamaica Real Estate Hub, the St Ann Chamber of Commerce and Called Out Gospel Radio, which has provided school bags and supplies to students in need.

The 2026-2027 academic year began on September 9 and, while most students were able to acquire the necessary supplies to start the new term satisfactorily, others were not so fortunate.

Last Friday, the final handover of school bags and supplies to students from schools in St Mary, St Ann, Trelawny, St James and Kingston took place at Exchange Primary School in St Ann. Students from Exchange Primary and Newstead Primary in Cascade, St Mary, were among those in attendance.

Attorney-at-law Kerin Erwin Morris, who led the initiative, said 96 students were targeted from schools including Exchange Primary and Ocho Rios Primary in St Ann; Newstead Primary in St Mary; Excelsior Primary in Kingston; and Bright Horizon Early Childhood Institution in Montego Bay, St James.

“The Jamaica Real Estate Hub, in partnership with the St Ann Chamber of Commerce and Called Out Gospel Radio, we decided to give back to students,” Morris told The Gleaner.

He added: “Though the school year has started, we recognised that there were some students who didn’t have bags, didn’t have school supplies. So, we wanted to bring them a little cheer. And so, from our group, we partnered with these entities, we got some sponsors to come on board, to help them focus throughout the school year.”

Cienna Smith, attorney-at-law and director at the St Ann Chamber of Commerce, said that, upon realising there were many students still in need of supplies and persons willing to donate, resources were pooled and the beneficiaries identified.

“And the parents are appreciative,” she added. “When we initially made contact, a lot of the parents were so very elated, they were very happy. It was a glorious opportunity because there were students who were very much in need. Parents, students, guidance counsellors, schools, they’re all very happy.”

LeVar Allen, first vice-president of the chamber, commended the Jamaica Real Estate Hub for undertaking the project and said the intention is to make the initiative an annual event.

“It’s something that I believe other business entities in St Ann and the wider Jamaica could get involved in, to ensure we continue to give back to students, as the chamber is not only representing the business for issues they may have but they want to give back to the communities,” Allen said.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com