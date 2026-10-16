Jamaica sees your contribution

World Food Day is always an important occasion for us in Jamaica. It gives us an opportunity to recognise the people who feed us but, equally, to ask ourselves whether we are doing enough to ensure that they can continue to do so in a world that is changing rapidly.

This year’s theme, ‘Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow’, gets to the heart of that question.

I spend a lot of time speaking with farmers and fishers across Jamaica and one thing that continues to impress me is their ability to find a way. When the rain does not come when expected, when temperatures rise or when production costs increase, they adjust. That ingenuity has always been part of Jamaican agriculture. Our responsibility is to ensure that they are not left to innovate on their own.

For us, innovation must be practical. It must mean getting water to a farmer who cannot depend on rainfall. It must mean helping producers grow consistently despite changing weather patterns, reducing what we lose after harvest and using technology to make better decisions about what, when and how we produce.

That is why, this year, we launched an $880.4 million investment to establish 95 greenhouses across four parishes, complete with technologies including drip irrigation, fertigation and water harvesting. We have also secured approximately US$50 million in Green Climate Fund grant funding which will support 45 model farms, expanded farmer training and greater access to renewable-energy-powered irrigation.

And, just last month, a $114.59 million irrigation transmission system was handed over at Ebony Park, strengthening a network serving approximately 1,474 acres of agricultural land.

These investments may sound like infrastructure but, ultimately, they are about food. They are about whether a farmer can plant with greater certainty, whether we can maintain supply when conditions become difficult, and whether Jamaican agriculture can produce consistently enough to meet the needs of our people.

They are also about making agriculture attractive to another generation. I want our young people to see a sector where farming meets science, engineering, technology, processing, logistics and business, because that is increasingly what modern agriculture requires.

But, on World Food Day, I especially want to recognise the people at the centre of all of this: our farmers and fishers. I know the work is not easy. I know the early mornings, the uncertainty that comes with the weather, the costs you have to manage and the risks you take every time you plant a crop, raise livestock or head out to sea. Yet, day after day, you continue to produce.

Thank you. Jamaica sees your work and Jamaica values your contribution. I also thank our farm workers, agro-processors, extension officers, researchers, veterinarians, input suppliers, marketers and everyone along the food chain whose work helps to move food from our farms and fishing communities to Jamaican tables.

The challenge before us is to give that commitment and ingenuity room to grow. ‘Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow.’ cannot simply be a theme for one day. It has to become how we approach the future of food in Jamaica.

Hon Floyd Green, MP

Minister of Agriculture,

Fisheries and Mining