Businessman accused of fraud over vehicle-buying deal granted $1 million bail

A businessman accused of failing to supply a motor vehicle for which he was given $3.8 million was granted $1,000,000 bail with surety in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday, after making partial restitution of $500,000.

He is Carlton Gibson of Port Antonio, Portland.

Gibson is answering charges of fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of goods.

The matter came up for mention before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

In applying for bail, Scott told the court that the accused had shown good faith by making attempts to address the problem and that full restitution would be made to the complainant.

The judge told the accused that he was being given bail for the sole purpose of making full restitution by the next court date.

Gibson was ordered to surrender his travel documents and is subject to a stop order and a fingerprint order.

The matter will again be mentioned on February 2, 2027.

Allegations are that between October and December 2025, the complainant paid the accused to supply him with a Nissan Navara sport utility vehicle.

After waiting beyond the agreed delivery date, the complainant was reportedly given several excuses and was even promised another vehicle.

The complainant continued to wait but, having received neither the vehicle nor a refund, reported the matter to the police.

An investigation was launched, resulting in the arrest and subsequent charging of the accused.

- Rasbert Tuner

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