Man charged for fatal stabbing of brother in Portmore granted $1 million bail

The man charged with the fatal stabbing of his brother during a dispute at their home in Portmore, St Catherine was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $1,000,000 with surety.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shakim Wilson is charged with murder.

In applying for bail, his attorney, Dirks Harrison, told the court that the Crown’s case was tenuous and that his client would be able to prove his innocence.

Bail was granted on the conditions that Wilson surrender his travel documents, a stop order be placed at ports of entry and exit, and a fingerprint order be imposed.

The matter will again be mentioned on December 1.

Allegations are that at about 6:30 p.m. on August 19, Shakim and his 30-year-old brother, Shaquille Wilson, were at their home in the community of Beverly Flats in Newlands when a dispute arose between them.

Shakim allegedly used a knife to stab his brother in the neck.

The injured man reportedly collapsed and was taken to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shakim was later arrested by the Portmore police and subsequently charged with murder following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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