News October 18 2026

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AP Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 at Fellowship Church in Detroit. AP Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 at Fellowship Church in Detroit. Photo - Katy Kildee

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