News October 18 2026 Careers 1 min read Copied Loading article... AP Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 at Fellowship Church in Detroit. Photo - Katy Kildee Copied Popular News More from Category October 2026 Their parents wore the badge, they chose the stethoscope October 2026 From intern to industry mentor October 2026 A brief history of literacy in Jamaica: Education under the Spanish October 2026 Dwight Fletcher | When life stacks the odds against you October 2026 Sean Major-Campbell | Honouring God with a live execution? Read more Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.