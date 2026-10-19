Ralph, Stewart celebrated for global achievements, commitment to Ja

MANHATTAN, New York:

One conquered Hollywood and Broadway, becoming an Emmy Award-winning actress and humanitarian. The other helped transform a Jamaican hotel company into one of the Caribbean’s most internationally recognised hospitality brands.

Last Friday night, their journeys converged at The Plaza in Manhattan, New York, where Sheryl Lee Ralph and Adam Stewart were celebrated at the American Friends of Jamaica’s (AFJ) 45th anniversary Hummingbird Gala for achievements that have carried Jamaica’s influence far beyond its shores.

Ralph received the International Humanitarian Award, while Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, was presented with the International Achievement Award before a distinguished gathering that included Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, members of the Jamaican diaspora, philanthropists and business leaders.

Holness hailed the two honourees as examples of Jamaican excellence, declaring that their achievements demonstrated the international reach of the country’s talent and the importance of giving back.

“Your achievements take different forms, but both demonstrate how far Jamaican excellence can reach and how much good it can do,” the prime minister said.

He praised Stewart’s leadership in advancing one of Jamaica’s most successful international business enterprises and Ralph’s achievements in entertainment and humanitarian advocacy, particularly through her DIVA Foundation.

The prime minister also pointed to Jamaica’s growing international reputation beyond tourism, noting that Jamaican companies were building globally recognised brands while professionals continued to compete successfully in international industries.

He encouraged members of the diaspora to continue investing in Jamaican businesses, entrepreneurs and communities, describing national development as a collective undertaking involving government, private enterprise and philanthropic organisations.

JOURNEY OF SUCCESS

For Ralph, whose entertainment career spans more than four decades, the recognition represented another milestone in a journey that has taken her from Broadway to Hollywood while maintaining strong ties to her Jamaican heritage.

She made her feature film debut at age 20 in A Piece of the Action, directed by Sidney Poitier, before appearing in films including The Mighty Quinn, To Sleep with Anger, The Distinguished Gentleman and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Her breakthrough on Broadway came when she originated the role of Deena Jones in the musical Dreamgirls, earning nominations for Tony and Drama Desk awards.

Television audiences later embraced her as Dee Mitchell in Moesha, but it was her portrayal of veteran teacher Barbara Howard in the comedy series Abbott Elementary that brought one of the most significant honours of her career.

In 2022, Ralph won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, cementing her place among television’s most respected performers.

Her influence, however, extends beyond entertainment. As president and chief executive officer of the DIVA Foundation, Ralph has used her international platform to champion humanitarian causes and community empowerment.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, in a tribute published in the gala programme, described Ralph as another powerful expression of Jamaican excellence.

“Jamaica has proudly claimed her as a cultural ambassador, and she has, in turn, proudly carried Jamaica with her to audiences around the world,” Bartlett wrote.

At the gala, Ralph demonstrated that connection in a deeply personal way, transforming her acceptance speech into a rendition of Jamaica’s National Anthem.

She described it as a prayer she had learned as a child, recalling growing up with “one foot in America, one foot in Jamaica” and preparing to participate in Jamaica’s Independence celebrations in 1962.

Her message to the gathering was equally heartfelt, urging friends of Jamaica to appreciate the island beyond its appeal as a holiday destination.

“Don’t just love Jamaica for your vacation. Love Jamaica for the people. Love Jamaica for our culture, love Jamaica for our food, love Jamaica for our music,” she declared.

Holness also suggested that Ralph could play a greater role in promoting Jamaica’s film industry, pointing to the Government’s provision for a national film fund and opportunities to bring more Jamaican stories to international audiences.

BEYOND HOSPITALITY

For Stewart, the honour was an opportunity to reflect on the vision of his late father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, who founded Sandals in 1981 with a 99-room hotel in Montego Bay.

Born in the same year the company was established, Stewart grew alongside the business, eventually assuming several senior leadership positions, including deputy chairman and chief executive officer, before becoming executive chairman.

Under his leadership, Sandals and Beaches Resorts have undergone significant expansion and innovation, including the introduction of over-the-water accommodation that helped redefine the Caribbean all-inclusive experience.

Yet Stewart told Friday’s gathering that the company’s greatest strength was not simply its resorts or international recognition, but the people responsible for its success.

“Our business today is 20,000 team members, of which 97 per cent of them were born in the Caribbean, and the platform is Jamaica,” he declared.

“Anytime we need to do something new, elevate, evolve, we bring in the Jamaican army, and we show the entire world the magic of Jamaica.”

Stewart’s entrepreneurial interests extend beyond hospitality. He leads the family’s media, automotive and appliance businesses, including the ATL Group and the Jamaica Observer newspaper.

He also founded Island Routes, a Caribbean attraction and tour company offering more than 500 experiences across nine destinations, connecting visitors with the region’s people and culture.

As president of the Sandals Foundation, established in 2009, Stewart has championed initiatives supporting education, community development and environmental protection across the Caribbean.

Bartlett, who described Stewart as a friend and colleague, praised his stewardship of the business founded by his father.

“I have often said that the mantle of leadership of Sandals could not have been passed to a more competent and deserving individual,” the tourism minister wrote.

He credited Stewart with building on his father’s extraordinary legacy while charting a bold path of his own.

Stewart, who also serves as Jamaica’s special investment envoy for tourism and sits on the executive committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council, was named Businessman and Philanthropist of the Year by Caribbean National Weekly in 2025.

Reflecting on Jamaica’s economic progress and international standing, Stewart declared: “It is the absolute best time in the history of our country to be a Jamaican.”

The gala also celebrated the AFJ’s longstanding philanthropic partnership with Jamaica, including its support for education, healthcare and community development, and its contribution to recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

For Ralph and Stewart, the recognition represented two different paths to international achievement, united by their enduring connection to Jamaica and their commitment to giving back.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com