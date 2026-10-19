Eight Clarendonians honoured for contribution to public service

Eight Clarendonians were recognised for their contributions to public health, journalism, education, humanitarian service and community development at the annual National Heroes' Day Salute Parade and Awards ceremony on Monday.

The event, hosted at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation car park, was a collaborative effort between the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Clarendon Municipal Corporation. It formed part of this year’s national heritage celebrations, being held under the theme ‘Resilient People with a Proud Heritage’.

The awardees were Debbie Ottey-Golding, Hopeton Henry, Claude Gregory, Ethel Brown, Shirmaine Davis-Richards, Merle Stern, Carlton Knight, and Jamoya Seaton, who received a special award for academic excellence.

Debbie Ottey-Golding, a public health nutritionist with more than 25 years of service, was recognised for her work in promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing maternal and child health, and supporting vulnerable families through community outreach and hurricane relief efforts.

Hopeton Henry, a Television Jamaica (TVJ) journalist with more than 24 years of experience, was honoured for his contributions to journalism and humanitarian service, including mobilising relief supplies and providing electrical assistance to people affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Claude Gregory, a tailor and community volunteer from Trout Hall, was recognised for more than 20 years of voluntary service, including assisting vulnerable residents, supporting schools, and using his equipment to clear roads after hurricanes and flooding.

Ethel Brown was honoured for her longstanding contributions to education, civic leadership, and community development, including her work with schools, youth organisations and initiatives supporting vulnerable groups.

Shirmaine Davis-Richards was recognised for her commitment to youth empowerment, education, and family support, as well as her involvement in disaster relief efforts benefiting vulnerable families.

Merle Stern was honoured for approximately three decades of civic service in northern Clarendon, particularly her work facilitating dispute resolution, assisting residents with statutory matters, and promoting community safety.

Carlton Knight was recognised for more than five decades of professional and civic service, including his contributions to the justice system, school governance, child welfare and community development.

Medical student Jamoya Seaton, the University of the West Indies 2026 top matriculant, received a special award for academic excellence. With 33 subjects, Seaton's citation read that she had distinguished herself through outstanding academic achievement and leadership while remaining actively involved in charitable outreach to children and elderly people.

Pauline Henry-Blake, chairperson of the Clarendon Cultural Development Committee, JCDC, highlighted the value of volunteerism, commending individuals who dedicate their time and resources to serving others. She underscored the importance of volunteerism in community development and encouraged more Clarendonians to become actively involved in initiatives that make a meaningful difference in their communities.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.