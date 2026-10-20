Growth & Jobs | JN connects with St Ann businesses to unlock growth opportunities

The JN Group is exploring opportunities to strengthen relationships and better support the growth of the business sector in St Ann.

Members of the business community were recently engaged at a luncheon, hosted by Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of the JN Group, and Luwanna Williams, managing director of JN Bank, which provided space for the business leaders to discuss emerging opportunities in the parish and learn more about services and opportunities available through JN member companies, including JN Bank, JN Life Insurance and JN Money Services.

The areas identified for deeper partnerships included potential financing by JN Bank for housing developments, and support for medical services expansion in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Discussions also touched on opportunities to support companies with alternative energy solutions, and increased investment to facilitate the growth of other businesses, including dealerships, supermarkets as well as financial services and energy companies.

“I’m grateful for the invitation and genuinely hope this marks the beginning of a stronger relationship between JN and the business community. As entrepreneurs, we don’t simply need institutions that provide banking services. We need partners who understand our businesses, appreciate the challenges we face, and are prepared to work alongside us to identify practical solutions. When our businesses grow, our communities grow and ultimately Jamaica benefits,” shared Christopher Charley, CEO of 1 Superior Group. His company is a diversified energy and services group with subsidiaries spanning fuel distribution, fuel management, fleet services, convenience and retail solutions, among other areas. The companies include Superior Gas, a long-standing JN Bank client.

Similarly, Susan Powell, executive managing director and co-owner of Pow Pow’s Financial Services, said the discussions provided an opportunity to explore areas of potential collaboration with JN, including ways to strengthen her company’s operations and identify opportunities for future partnerships and growth.

“We want to see how we can align our corporate workflow with JN’s ecosystem and position ourselves as a compliance forward partner to JN in this region,” she said.

more tailored solutions

Luwanna Williams used the engagement to underscore her commitment to deepening the bank’s relationship with the business community in St Ann.

She outlined her intention to strengthen the bank’s support for businesses, including building out its business banking services to provide clients with more tailored solutions as they seek to grow and expand. She said the bank’s approach will be centred on understanding the needs of its members and customers, while continuing to deliver solutions to help them achieve their objectives.

“We’re always looking at ways to improve so that you will see us not just as JN Bank, a bank where you come just for a transaction, but as a financial partner both for you as an individual and for your businesses.”

Acknowledging the need for improvements in some areas, the Group CEO said JN remains committed to strengthening its operations, particularly the customer experience, to make services more responsive, accessible, efficient and aligned with the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

“We have a mandate to continuously improve our customer service and to serve you better,” he stated, adding that JN is “a group that has been created to support our members, and everything we do is geared towards understanding what you need. We are, therefore, creating products and services to ensure that we can provide the solutions and support your desire.”

The luncheon formed part of the JN Group’s Own Your Journey tour stop in the parish on October 2. The meeting followed a breakfast engagement with parish civil society and public sector leaders.