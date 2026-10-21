As Susan Higgins stepped onto the dais at King’s House on Monday to receive the Badge of Honour for Gallantry for assisting in the capturing and handing over of a man who raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl, her thoughts were with the child’s mother, with whom she has formed a quiet bond in her heart despite never meeting.

‘I tell myself I wish someday I could meet that mother just to give her a hug. Even though I can’t bring back the life of her child, and I can’t even fathom what it would feel like as a mother to lose a child in such a manner, I would like to give her some comfort and sound words of power,” she said.

Higgins helped track down Troy Ellis, the man who has since been convicted for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Talia Thompson in Discovery Bay, St Ann, in 2023.

According to police, Thompson was lured to Ellis’ home at Fortlands Road in Discovery Bay, where she was raped and stabbed repeatedly. Her body was found inside his house by residents of the community.

Ellis, a sanitary worker, attempted to commit suicide after the killing but was unsuccessful.

He also escaped police guard while he was hospitalised.

Reflecting on the Sunday evening that she saw Ellis walking on the road in October 2023, and eventually realising that he was the man wanted by the police, Higgins said she knew she could not let him escape.

She feigned concern for his injuries and offered him a ride. Unbeknownst to Ellis, her plan from the get-go was to take him into the police station.

“I single-handedly hold him with my right hand and pull him past the police and throw him in the guard room,” she said, while she waited for confirmation of his identity.

“I never felt fearful. I never felt timid. I did what I do best,” she added.

FOUND GUILTY

Ellis was found guilty of rape, murder, and grievous sexual assault and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in May 2024. He will have to serve 24 years before becoming eligible for parole.

After experiencing sexual assault as a child and being left feeling unprotected, Higgins, mother of five, said she feels that it is now her purpose to be a voice for the voiceless and to help those in society who are most vulnerable.

The award is motivation for her to remain brave.

“I am so elated. I am so happy. I feel so confident. I am so blessed, knowing that the world is watching and the world can see there are many strong women in this world,” she said.

Meanwhile, husband and wife team of Councillor Scean Barnswell and Danielle Anna-Marie Barnswell were also awarded the Badge of Honour for Gallantry for their quick action that saved the life of a six-year-old girl who was abducted from her school in Clarendon in December last year.

The child, a student of St Thomas More Preparatory School, had reportedly gone missing after a man reportedly walked off the school compound with her.

The police issued a high alert for the missing child.

Barnswell was travelling with his wife and actively discussing circulating reports of the missing child when he observed a man walking with a child wearing the uniform of Thomas More Preparatory School.

He said he turned his vehicle around, blocked the man’s path, exited his vehicle, and confronted him. The suspect reportedly attempted to flee but was overpowered, and the child was rescued.

Barnswell said he alerted the police, who arrived shortly after, and both the man and the child were turned over to the lawmen.

The councillor for the Hayes Division in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation and former Mayor of May Pen said the award was unexpected but that he was pleased.

He encouraged Jamaicans to see helping each other as part of civic duties.

“If any citizen of this country would have seen anybody in dire need, they should consider giving some support or assistance whether personally or try to get to the security forces to render some assistance. But nothing is wrong in getting involved in rendering help,” he said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com