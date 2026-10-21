‘I was hoping to deliver a triplet’ - Retired midwife Myda Trail delivers 3,000 babies, earns national honour

Myda Trail has delivered more than 3,000 babies in her native community of Clarksonville, St Ann, and its surrounding areas. Reflecting fondly on over 40 years as a midwife serving the small, rural village, she only has one regret.

“I was hoping that I would be able to deliver a triplet, but I didn’t get any triplet,” she told The Gleaner with a chuckle, adding that instead, she delivered three sets of twins.

On Monday, the retired 74-year-old was recognised for decades of service to midwifery with Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service during the annual Ceremony of Investiture, held on the lawns of King’s House in St Andrew.

More than 140 Jamaicans were recognised for outstanding service and contributions to nation-building, and being honoured almost eight years after retirement felt gratifying for Trail.

“Some of them are here today. I delivered them, and I delivered some of their children,” she said.

Although she found her career to be very fulfilling, Trail admits that it was not her first choice. She said that initially, she wanted to become a nurse, but the quota for that programme had already met its target when she tried to sign up for the certification programme at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in 1974. She switched to midwifery and soon realised it was the best choice for her.

“After I work in the area, see the situation, and the respect I got from the patients, I said, ‘This is my calling. This what the Lord wants me to do’, so I put registered nursing away and just focus on my mothers and babies.”

Midwives are specialist nurses who manage the reproductive health of women of childbearing age, including mothers, expectant mothers, and women who want to become pregnant. They are also trained to deal with the healthcare of children up to the age of six.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com