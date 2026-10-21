JN Bank-backed Hosanna Estate gains momentum

Demand is running high at Hosanna Estate in Beecher Town, with the first two phases of the housing development nearly sold out, as developer Delroy Reid credits close collaboration with JN Bank for helping to keep the project on track.

Hosanna Estate is being financed by JN Bank and is among the developments featured under the bank’s preferred developer programme, which links prospective homebuyers with participating housing developments and financing options.

Reid met with Luwanna Williams, managing director of JN Bank, alongside other members of the bank’s St Ann leadership team and JN Group team members during a recent visit to the development, as part of the group’s Own Your Journey Tour in the parish. The touring party received a first-hand look at a model home in the development.

Reid described the discussions as productive, noting that regular engagement with the bank helps to ensure the development remains on course.

“To be successful in anything in life, communication is key. When communication breaks down, it creates problems,” he said noting that “It is important that we maintain communication and continue to build on it to ensure that JN Bank is kept up to date as things happen on the ground at Hosanna Estate. I believe that would make the process easier and more effective for both of us.”

The gated development, located about seven minutes from Ocho Rios and six minutes from the Golden Grove exit of the North-South Highway, will be built in six phases. According to its website, it will comprise “homes that embody luxury and affordability in a gated community, designed for modern living”.

Reid said demand has been strong.

“The demand is significant. Phases one and two are almost sold out,” Reid said, noting that most of the interest is coming from overseas buyers. “About 25 per cent of interested buyers are here in Jamaica, while approximately 75 per cent are overseas.”

The development offers two- and three-bedroom units. In addition to the homes, planned amenities include a tennis court, gymnasium, kids’ playground, shopping centre, restaurant, football field, basic school and elderly home centre. Residents will also benefit from 24-hour security and have access to the Georgian Style Great House Estate.

For Williams, JN Bank’s partnership with DRC Construction on the Hosanna Estate development represents another opportunity for JN to support Jamaicans locally and overseas on their journey towards home ownership. She noted that the arrangement not only offers buyers an opportunity to “invest in a piece of the rock” but also diasporans a way to strengthen their personal and family ties to the country.

“Through Hosanna Estate, we are helping Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to achieve their home ownership goals. JN Bank is here to serve you, support your aspirations and grow with you whether you are living here in Jamaica or overseas,” she said while speaking at a JN members’ meeting, which followed the tour on October 2.

Williams added that the tour of the development and her discussions further underscored the importance of continued collaboration between JN Bank and the developer in advancing the project and helping prospective homeowners realise their aspirations.

“Based on the feedback I received during the visit to Hosanna Estate and from employees at our branches in St Ann, I now have a more complete picture of the project. This will allow us to go back and possibly make some adjustments where needed, particularly given the significant interest it is attracting. That is an example of why feedback matters,” she stressed.