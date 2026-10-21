Top matriculant sets sights on serving Clarendon

Seventeen-year-old medical student Jamoya Seaton is already looking beyond her own ambitions. After completing medical school and specialising in neurology, she plans to return to her native Clarendon and establish either an orphanage or a shelter for homeless people, extending care to some of the parish’s most vulnerable residents.

For Seaton, the youngest of eight Clarendonians honoured at Monday’s National Heroes’ Day Salute Parade and Awards Ceremony, success is measured not only by how far education takes her, but by what she can give back to the community that helped shape her.

“I want to come back to Clarendon. I cannot stay in Kingston,” Seaton told The Gleaner.

The aspiring doctor, who received a special award for academic excellence, has set her sights on combining medicine with community service. Alongside a career in neurology, she hopes to create a space where children without parental care and people experiencing homelessness can find support.

“After med school, I would like to come to Clarendon and expound. I want to open a homeless shelter or an orphanage, while being a neurologist,” she said. “I really want to give back to the parish and my people that I’ve been around all these years.”

The ambition adds a personal dimension to an already remarkable academic record. Seaton is pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, where she has been recognised as this year’s top matriculant. Her achievements include 17 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and 16 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) units, reflecting the discipline and determination that have defined her academic journey.

Her accomplishments extend beyond the classroom. At the Institute of Career Choice, she served as head girl and student council president, assuming leadership responsibilities while honing her ability to represent and engage others.

For Seaton, the opportunities she has received have brought a sense of pride and gratitude.

“I just feel so overwhelmed, but in a good way. I feel very great and grateful about everything, and I’m so happy to have these opportunities, and so much more bestowed upon me,” she said.

Her commitment to service is not something she intends to postpone until she becomes a doctor. According to her citation, read during Monday’s ceremony, she has already helped provide meals for elderly people and participated in annual Christmas outreach activities through Clarendon-based Henry’s Foundation, which distributes toys and gifts to children.

Seaton believes volunteerism offers rewards that cannot be measured solely by the qualifications or experience it adds to a résumé. Instead, she sees it as a way for young people to make a tangible difference in their communities.

“Volunteering is very fulfilling, because you get to put a smile on other people’s faces, you get to assist, and aid in your community, which is good for you. It builds a résumé, but it’s not only about building your résumé, it’s about helping out each other and your community,” she said.

Balancing academic demands with volunteering and leadership commitments requires careful planning. Seaton acknowledges that juggling those responsibilities can be challenging, but says organisation and persistence are key.

“Having a good schedule and time management helps. It gets hectic at times, but you just have to take a deep breath and pan out your time and push through,” she said.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com