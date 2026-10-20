Two men in custody after ammunition seizure in Clarendon

Two men are in police custody following the seizure of 15 rounds of ammunition during an early-morning joint operation in Comfort district, Clarendon, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the operation, which was carried out about 6:00 am, led to the discovery of five rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition concealed in a bottle along the fence line of a property in the community.

The two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure as investigations continue.

Acting Senior Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, commanding officer for the Clarendon Police, said the seizure underscores the division’s continued efforts to disrupt criminal activities and curb serious and violent crimes.

“This seizure forms part of a sustained, intelligence-driven operational strategy aimed at disrupting criminal activities, recovering illegal firearms and ammunition, and denying criminals the means to perpetrate violence,” Cardoza said.

He said the police would maintain the pressure on criminal elements through intensified targeted operations and a strong operational presence across the division.

“The division will continue to intensify targeted operations, maintain a strong operational presence and pursue those involved in criminal activities,” he added.

The seizure comes as the Clarendon Police report progress in tackling crime across the parish. At this month's sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, the police reported a 19 per cent decline in major crimes.

- Olivia Brown

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