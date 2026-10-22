CCRP honours seven outstanding seniors

Seven distinguished Jamaican seniors were officially recognised and celebrated for their exceptional contributions to communities and industries across the island at the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) 2026 Living Legacy Awards Luncheon.

This year’s recipients were Lorna Bell, Clive ‘Busy’ Campbell, Daniel Grizzle, Reverend Dr Artnell Henry, Jasnieth Harvey, Gladwyn McKenzie-Campbell, and the Phillip and Christine Gore Family Foundation.

Speaking at the luncheon, held on October 15 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr praised the awardees for their decades of service and the lasting impact of their contributions on communities and the nation as a whole.

“There are so many stories that can be told of ambitious Jamaicans, of risk-takers, of survivors who have forged a pathway for this country … to be able to stand on their shoulders,” he stated.

“The work of the CCRP, the work of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), and the work of those of us who acknowledge them is much more than just celebrating their story. It is an acknowledgement for the younger generations listening and looking on … that there is value to be recognised,” the Charles added.

He emphasised the importance of actively involving seniors in all spheres of Jamaican society, including homes, churches and schools, while underscoring the need to create opportunities for them to remain productive as Jamaica’s senior population continues to increase.

“Your recognition is critical for us. It celebrates not only what you’ve accomplished … but also, it recognises that there is lasting value in the service to our country … and the many, many communities that you have strengthened,” he said, while extending official congratulations on behalf of the ministry.

Charles further emphasised that “this must go hand in hand with ensuring that our seniors can live with dignity, age, knowing that they have purpose and security, and are not simply recipients of care”.

Outlining the selection process, chair of the Living Legacy Selection Committee, Vilma McDonald, explained that CCRP members submitted 19 nominations of outstanding Jamaicans for consideration this year.

She noted that the committee faced a difficult task in selecting this year’s honourees, adding that nominees who were not selected will be considered for future awards.

“Our award recipients have given extraordinary service beyond the call of duty. Through their initiatives, they have assisted various communities in their nation … and so, each has created a legacy for future generations,” McDonald stated.

The Living Legacy Award Luncheon also serves as a fundraising event, with proceeds supporting the CCRP’s social assistance and relief initiatives.

Highlighting the organisation’s impact, founder and executive chair, Jean Lowrie-Chin, shared how funds raised through previous award ceremonies have directly benefited older Jamaicans in need.

She noted that last year’s event raised $700,000, which funded repairs to the roofs of three elderly residents in Westmoreland, Hanover and St. James whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

“We hope that, with the funds raised this year, we can continue to make more homes habitable and have more presentations of relief items for our older folks who [are still feeling] the effects of Hurricane Melissa,” Lowrie-Chin said.