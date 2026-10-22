GG challenges Jamaicans to build legacy worthy of future generations

WESTERN BUREAU

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, King Charles III’s representative in Jamaica, has challenged Jamaicans to look beyond their present struggles and consider the legacy they are creating for future generations, declaring that the nation’s resilience must be matched by a commitment to building a better tomorrow.

“We may not yet be where we desire to be, but we continue striving. We adjust. We persevere, and we begin again. That too is heritage,” Sir Patrick said in his National Heritage Week message, delivered by newly installed St Elizabeth Custos Bernard Henry at the parish’s Heroes’ Day flag-raising ceremony at Black River High School on Monday.

Delivered under the theme ‘Resilient People with a Proud Heritage’, the Governor General’s message challenged Jamaicans to recognise that the true measure of their heritage lies not only in what they have inherited from their forebears, but also in what they leave behind for those who follow.

“So, as we celebrate what we have inherited, we must also consider an important question: What heritage are we creating for those who will come after us?” Sir Patrick asked through Henry at the ceremony, hosted by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

The question comes as Jamaica continues to grapple with the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, with communities facing the difficult task of rebuilding homes and livelihoods, while families also confront domestic violence, illness, grief and economic pressures.

Allen said these challenges demonstrated that resilience was not required only during national emergencies, but was necessary every day — in homes, communities and workplaces, and in the decisions Jamaicans make about how they treat one another.

“Even as adversity exposes our vulnerabilities, it can reveal the finest qualities of the Jamaican character: our willingness to rally around those in difficulty, to comfort and encourage, to share what we have, and when circumstances demand it to begin again,” the message states.

Drawing on Psalm 46:1, which describes God as “our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble”, the Governor General highlighted the importance of faith and perseverance in helping the country navigate difficult circumstances.

He noted that Jamaica’s heritage had been shaped by generations who endured hardship, confronted injustice and built communities in the hope that their descendants would enjoy greater opportunities.

That inheritance, he said, now places a responsibility on the present generation to ensure that compassion, respect, service and responsibility remain central to national life.

“We honour those who came before us not only by preserving what they left behind, but by considering what we ourselves will leave behind,” Sir Patrick said.

He urged Jamaicans to build a country that their children and grandchildren could look back on with the same pride with which the present generation remembers its forebears.

“May this Heritage Week renew our gratitude for those upon whose shoulders we stand and strengthen our resolve to become worthy ancestors to those who will one day stand upon earth,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com