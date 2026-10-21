Trelawny man charged for allegedly robbing house of relative who was overseas

A 47-year-old Trelawny man has been charged for allegedly breaking into the house of a relative who was overseas and stealing several items valued at approximately $390,000.

He is Andrew Brown, a maintenance worker of Hague district, who is charged with house breaking, larceny, and malicious destruction of property.

The police say the incident happened at a house in the community of Falmouth Garden in Falmouth, between August and October.

According to the Falmouth police, the incident came to light about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, when a relative of Brown returned home from overseas after receiving reports from neighbours that Brown appeared to be living at the premises.

The police report that the relative found that a window and a padlock at the rear of the house had been damaged, despite the property having been securely locked before the overseas trip.

Further checks revealed that several items, valued at approximately $390,000, were missing.

A report was subsequently made to the police.

Brown turned himself in to the Falmouth Police Station on Tuesday and reportedly admitted to breaking into the house.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

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