St Catherine Heroes Day awards recognise parish contributors

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation held its Heroes Day civic function at Emancipation Square, where 10 parish residents were honoured for their contributions to national development.

The citations recognised the awardees’ selfless service in their respective fields, which included community development, education, youth and sports, entertainment, and religion.

Among the awardees were Dr Rowan Edwards and Audley Arnold, who were recognised for using religion to promote peace and social support across the parish.

Renowned music selector Roger Maragh, otherwise known as ‘Master Raj’, was honoured for his 30 years of contribution through entertainment and his support of numerous welfare projects throughout St Catherine.

Maragh said he was very pleased with the honour bestowed on him.

Edwards, who has used open church services across the parish to foster peace in several troubled communities, leading to the establishment of Lighthouse Assembly, said the recognition was especially meaningful.

“It is very pleasing to be given the award; it is a clear indication that the Church is doing something meaningful,” he said.

Awardee Collington Powell, principal of Innswood High School, responded on behalf of the recipients, describing the occasion as ‘momentous’ and saying it was well received by those honoured.

The ceremony also featured the reading of messages from the prime minister and the opposition leader, as well as greetings from Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott, who acknowledged the strong public support for the event.

Tributes were paid to Jamaica’s national heroes and heroine, and cultural items were presented by various educational institutions.

The event was made possible through sponsorship and the efforts of the Civic Affairs Committee.

It was held under the theme ‘Resilient People with a Proud Heritage’.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com