1,300 Jamaicans were deported last year, including nearly 500 for violent and drug offences -- ESSJ

Sixty Jamaicans were deported last year, including 52 from the United States (US), for the offences of murder, manslaughter or attempted murder, according to the latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

The ESSJ is an annual publication by the Planning Institute of Jamaica which provides comprehensive data, reports, and analysis on the country’s economic, social, and environmental developments.

The 2025 ESSJ revealed, too, that 95 Jamaicans were deported for gun-related offences, 134 for offences related to wounding assault or battery, 171 for drug possession and 64 for crimes related to fraud or false documents.

Sixty-three Jamaicans were deported for sex-related crimes.

A total of 610 Jamaicans were deported last year, including 376 from the US and 184 from “other countries”, for illegal entry, overstaying their time or illegal re-entry, the ESSJ revealed.

A total of 1,317 Jamaicans were involuntarily returned to their homeland in 2025, including 967 from the US and 255 from other countries.

Seventy were from Canada and 25 from the United Kingdom

The number of Jamaicans deported from the US last year is almost twice the 486 who were returned the previous year.

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