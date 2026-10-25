News October 25 2026 by Corey Robinson - Senior Staff Reporter

Children in the crossfire

5 min read

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  • The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report
  • The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report

Children involved in crime may themselves be victims of human trafficking, but the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says no suspected child trafficking case brought to its attention is specifically identified as involving minors forced into gang activity. The agency, which says children reported to it are screened for possible human trafficking, including exploitation into criminal activity, also has no figures to provide on children reported for gang involvement over the past three years.

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