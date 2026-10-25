Homeowners urged to prepare properly for the future amid Melissa rebuild

Jamaican homeowners repairing and repainting after Hurricane Melissa can expect about seven years of performance from a well-applied exterior paint but only if surfaces are properly prepared first, according to Berger Paints Jamaica.

Speaking at a fireside chat at H&L Rapid True Value in Kingston, Sean Boyce, sector commercial manager at Berger Paints Jamaica, said that as many homeowners rebuild after the hurricane and the island heads into periods of heavier rainfall, durability matters more than price.

“Homeowners can generally expect approximately seven years of performance from suitable exterior paint applications, although longevity will depend on factors such as colour selection, surface preparation, application and exposure to weather conditions,” Boyce said.

Preparation before paint

Boyce said the finish is only part of the job and that much of the work happens before painting begins.

“Your product is only as good as the preparation,” he said.

He pointed to chalking, a powdery residue that forms on weathered walls, as one condition that must be treated before a new coat goes on. Berger offers primers and other preparation products designed to improve adhesion and help coatings last longer.

Boyce encouraged homeowners to assess the condition of their surfaces and choose the right preparation and coating products rather than focusing only on the cost of the paint itself.

Protecting roofs ahead of the rains

With more rain expected, Boyce urged homeowners to take a proactive approach to protecting their properties, particularly their roofs.

“Among the solutions available from Berger is our roof compound, a flexible waterproofing membrane designed for application on concrete and galvanised roofs. This helps to seal gaps and protect roof surfaces against water penetration while offering homeowners various colour options to complement their properties,” he said.

Berger also offers reflective white roof coatings, which can reduce heat absorption and improve indoor comfort during periods of high temperatures.

Built for the Caribbean

Boyce said Berger develops its formulations specifically for the region’s sun, humidity, salt exposure, and heavy rainfall, which sets its products apart from alternatives not designed for those conditions.

“Berger is formulated for the region,” he said, citing the durability and washability of the company’s exterior paints. He credited the brand’s long-standing customer loyalty in Jamaica to its heritage, product performance, and ability to meet the practical needs of homeowners.

Expanded partnership with Hardware & Lumber

Berger is also deepening its relationship with Hardware & Lumber, its largest customer in Jamaica. The two companies plan to collaborate on promotions and product education, including introducing Berger’s Trowel-On textured coating range at H&L locations.

Boyce said Berger also wants to work with businesses, industry groups, and community organisations on initiatives that support Jamaica’s development, noting that collaboration and social responsibility remain central to the company’s growth as communities navigate economic and environmental challenges.

Return to profitability

The renewed push follows a strong financial recovery. After a net loss of J$218.4 million in 2023, Berger posted a net profit of J$105.7 million in 2024 and a pre-tax profit of J$151.8 million. Retail channel sales grew 15.7 per cent, and hardware sales rose 7.5 per cent while project-based channel sales fell 12.4 per cent.

Looking ahead, the company plans to build on its market presence by deepening customer relationships, raising product awareness and strengthening its contribution to the communities it serves.