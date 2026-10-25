McBride Caribbean supports three schools

McBride Caribbean Limited, owners of the Beep, Bop and Go brands, has donated to three schools as they continue efforts to strengthen their programmes and resources following the challenges brought by Hurricane Melissa.

The contributions to Rusea’s High School, Riverside Basic School and Cornwall College were made through ACADO Jamaica, formerly Massy Distribution Jamaica Limited, as part of the company’s commitment to supporting education and community development.

Representatives from ACADO visited the three institutions to formally present the donations and engage with school leaders.

“Education plays a critical role in shaping stronger communities and brighter futures,” said Kamaica Fagan, brand manager for Beep, Bop and Go.

“Through this initiative, we are proud to support Rusea’s High School, Riverside Basic School and Cornwall College as they continue their development journey. We recognise that rebuilding and growth take time, and we hope this contribution will help create even greater opportunities for students to learn, thrive and achieve their full potential,” she added.

Keisha Fearon, principal of Riverside Basic School, welcomed the contribution, describing it as timely support for the institution and the families it serves.

“The support from McBride Caribbean, through ACADO, comes at a meaningful time for our school and the families we serve. Contributions such as these help us continue creating an environment where our children can learn, grow and develop with confidence. We are sincerely grateful for this investment in our students and our future,” Fearon said.

McBride Caribbean said the initiative reflects the Beep, Bop and Go brand’s belief that every child deserves a nurturing learning environment and the resources needed to succeed.

The company added that supporting educational institutions was part of its broader effort to contribute to the long-term growth and resilience of communities across Jamaica.

The donations also highlight the role of private-sector partnerships in helping schools expand opportunities for students as they continue their development efforts.

For McBride Caribbean, the initiative represents an investment in the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers who will help shape Jamaica’s future.