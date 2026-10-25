A second chance at home

When Paul Lawrence stepped off the aircraft that brought him back to Jamaica more than two decades ago, the weight of the moment overwhelmed him, and he burst into tears. Although the island was his birthplace, it felt like a foreign land. He and his entire family had migrated to the United States (US) when he was just six years old. His first return was as a deportee, after he spent four and a half years in an American prison on drug charges. “I was crying when I drove through the streets and saw Kingston,” he said.