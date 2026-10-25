Trust is a business asset, not just a public relations exercise

A company can spend millions convincing the public that it cares about its customers. It can launch impressive advertising campaigns, invest in community initiatives, and develop carefully crafted messages about its commitment to excellence.

But what happens when a customer walks through its doors and experiences something entirely different?

What happens when employees are treated poorly, complaints go unanswered, or promises are repeatedly broken?

No amount of clever messaging can permanently disguise the gap between what an organisation says and what it does.

And therein lies a reality that businesses, regardless of size or industry, must confront. Trust is not something a communications department can manufacture. It is something an entire organisation must earn.

The currency we rarely measure

In business, we measure almost everything. Revenue, market share, customer acquisition, sales performance, and return on investment are closely monitored.

Yet one of the most valuable assets an organisation possesses is often among the least understood.

Trust.

It rarely appears as a separate line item in financial statements, but its influence can be felt across almost every aspect of business performance.

Trust influences whether customers return, whether employees remain committed, whether partners enter into agreements, and whether the public gives an organisation the benefit of the doubt when something goes wrong.

For Jamaican businesses operating in a highly connected society, this matters.

We live in a country where personal recommendations carry weight, word travels quickly, and experiences are shared across workplaces, communities, and digital platforms.

A single negative experience does not necessarily destroy a company’s reputation. However, repeated experiences that contradict its promises can gradually weaken the confidence people place in it.

The challenge is that businesses often recognise the value of trust only when they begin to lose it.

The promise and the experience

Every brand makes a promise, whether explicitly through its advertising or implicitly through the expectations it creates.

A financial institution may promise convenience and reliability. A telecommunications provider may promote connectivity and customer care. A retailer may position itself around value and service.

These promises become part of how customers evaluate their experiences.

When the experience matches the promise, confidence grows. When it consistently falls short, disappointment follows.

This is where brand management and public relations become inseparable from operational performance.

Marketing can create expectations. Public relations can help explain organisational decisions and build understanding. But neither can compensate indefinitely for poor service, inconsistent standards, or a lack of accountability.

A beautifully designed campaign cannot resolve a customer complaint. A well-written statement cannot substitute for corrective action.

The strongest brand promise is not the one repeated most often. It is the one consistently delivered.

Trust begins inside the organisation

There is another dimension of trust that deserves greater attention: the relationship between organisations and their employees.

Businesses frequently speak about the importance of customer satisfaction, yet the experiences of employees can receive considerably less attention.

This is a missed opportunity.

Employees are not simply responsible for delivering a company’s products or services. They are also among its most visible representatives.

Their interactions with customers, their understanding of organisational values, and their confidence in leadership all influence how the business is experienced.

When employees receive clear communication, feel respected, and understand the direction of the organisation, they are better positioned to contribute positively to its reputation.

Conversely, a disconnect between what an organisation communicates publicly and what employees experience internally can undermine even the most carefully developed corporate narrative.

Internal communication, therefore, should not be treated as an administrative exercise.

It is part of the foundation upon which organisational credibility is built.

When things go wrong

No organisation is perfect.

Products fail. Services are disrupted. Decisions are questioned. Mistakes happen.

The true test of trust is not whether a business encounters challenges but how it responds when those challenges arise.

Does it acknowledge the concern? Does it communicate clearly? Does it accept responsibility where appropriate? Most importantly, does it take meaningful steps to address the problem?

Too often, organisations become preoccupied with protecting their image rather than demonstrating accountability.

There may be a temptation to minimise criticism, delay communication, or offer reassurances without addressing the underlying issue.

But customers are increasingly capable of distinguishing between an explanation and an excuse.

A timely apology can be important. A carefully worded statement may help provide clarity. Yet neither should be mistaken for a complete response.

Accountability becomes credible when words are followed by action.

This is not an argument for businesses to communicate without careful consideration or before facts have been established. Responsible communication requires accuracy, fairness, and sound judgement.

It is, however, an argument against treating reputation management as an exercise in controlling appearances.

Making trust a leadership responsibility

If trust is genuinely a business asset, then responsibility for protecting it must extend beyond the marketing and communications departments.

It must be reflected in leadership decisions, employee engagement, customer service, operational standards, and organisational culture.

Public relations professionals have an important role to play in understanding stakeholder expectations, identifying reputational risks, and advising leadership on how decisions may be perceived.

Brand managers must ensure that the promises made to customers are realistic, relevant, and supported by the organisation’s ability to deliver.

But the ultimate responsibility rests with the organisation as a whole.

This also means that businesses should make a deliberate effort to understand how much confidence stakeholders place in them.

Customer feedback, complaint resolution, employee sentiment, and the quality of stakeholder relationships can provide valuable indications of whether an organisation is strengthening or weakening that confidence.

Not every aspect of trust can be reduced to a single number. Nevertheless, what organisations choose to listen to, examine, and improve reveals how seriously they take their reputations.

Beyond the message

Jamaican businesses do not operate in an environment where reputation can be separated from everyday experience.

Every interaction contributes to the story people tell about an organisation. Every commitment creates an expectation. Every response to a difficult situation offers an opportunity either to reinforce confidence or weaken it.

For business leaders, the challenge is not simply to communicate trustworthiness but to build organisations whose actions justify that trust.

Because in the end, people may be persuaded by what a business says, but their confidence is shaped by what it consistently does.

Trust is not the reward for having the right message. It is the result of doing the right things, consistently enough for people to believe you.

Thelecia Patrickson Mordecai is a brand manager and communications professional with over a decade of experience in public relations, corporate communications, and integrated marketing. She is currently pursuing a Global MBA with a specialisation in Finance at the University of London.