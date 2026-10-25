‘We got you’ - Kashiema Ladrick’s story at UHWI

The call came after more than two years of waiting. For Kashiema Ladrick, the news that she would finally undergo surgery brought relief and an overwhelming rush of emotion. After years of living with a painful condition, she could finally look forward to life beyond the discomfort that had affected her daily routine.

Travelling from Montego Bay to Kingston, Ladrick came to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) for a laparoscopic hysterectomy during an annual gynaecological surgical mission involving UHWI, the National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), and Northwell Health.

The surgery meant placing her trust in a medical team away from the familiarity of home. In the lead-up to the procedure, staff took time to explain what she could expect, held her hand and reassured her with a simple promise: “We got you.”

For Ladrick, those words were more than reassurance. They reflected the care she experienced throughout the process, from the explanations that helped prepare her for surgery to the comfort of knowing someone would be there when she awoke. She felt treated like family rather than simply as another patient, a distinction that mattered during an experience marked by vulnerability and uncertainty.

Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff at UHWI, said the hospital’s responsibility extends beyond performing a procedure to ensuring that patients feel supported throughout their care.

“When someone has waited more than two years for surgery, the day they finally receive that call carries a weight that goes far beyond the procedure itself. There is often anxiety and uncertainty, along with a very real need to know that they will be cared for. Our responsibility at UHWI is not simply to provide treatment, but to ensure that patients feel supported and know they are in capable hands,” Bruce said.

A partnership that keeps coming home

Ladrick’s surgery was among 11 procedures performed during this year’s visit by a medical team whose collaboration with UHWI and MOHW has continued for four consecutive years. Across those visits, 40 surgeries have been performed, helping patients access procedures they have been waiting to receive.

The partnership began in 2021, when Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, travelled to New York seeking support to help address the backlog of surgeries, particularly those relating to women’s health. Dr Sandra Lindsay, vice-president of public health advocacy at Northwell Health, has led the mission since its inception.

Originally from Clarendon, Lindsay received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honour, from President Joe Biden in July 2022 for her frontline pandemic leadership and efforts to build vaccine confidence. She initially expected to assist for one year, but the relationships developed through the work and the lives touched encouraged the physicians to return.

“What started out as something we would do for one year developed into a relationship that just happened organically, and so we’ve been coming back year after year,” Lindsay said.

The visiting team brings together physicians affiliated with Northwell Health, with participants rotating according to their expertise and interest in the mission. Working alongside Jamaican clinicians allows both teams to share knowledge and skills, strengthening the collaboration beyond the procedures themselves.

“We rotate the doctors, and it’s who they’re passionate about coming and lending their expertise and skill set and knowledge. And likewise, they learn from our local physicians here. So it’s an exchange of knowledge and skills,” Lindsay explained.

The team also brings the supplies and resources needed for the procedures, which are provided to patients at no cost. This support helps make surgery accessible to patients who might otherwise continue waiting, while the partnership creates opportunities for local and visiting clinicians to learn from one another.

For Lindsay, the work also carries personal significance. Having grown up in Jamaica, she sees the opportunity to contribute to the country as a meaningful way to give back.

“I love coming home. And it’s truly just a privilege to be in this position, to give back in a meaningful way,” she said.

Looking towards a new chapter

Ladrick turned 42 on October 23, just days after her surgery. As she looks towards recovery, she has reason to approach the next chapter with hope and the prospect of better health.

Her experience offers a reminder that the quality of hospital care is felt not only in the treatment patients receive, but also in how they are supported when they are most vulnerable. For someone facing surgery after years of pain and uncertainty, a clear explanation, a reassuring voice or the presence of someone when they awaken can make an intimidating experience feel less lonely.

At UHWI, caring for patients encompasses both the clinical expertise needed to treat them and the compassion that helps them feel safe throughout the process. For Ladrick, “We got you” captured that reassurance in a few simple words. Her story shows why such gestures matter: patients may come to hospital seeking treatment, but they also deserve to feel that the people caring for them see and understand the person behind the procedure.