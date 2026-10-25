ZAMAR 2026 strikes a chord of praise at Swallowfield Chapel

Some of Jamaica’s celebrated instrumentalists took centre stage at Swallowfield Chapel on October 18, delivering an evening of musical praise as the church marked its 56th anniversary with ZAMAR 2026.

Dubbed ‘An Evening of Instruments In Praise’, the event brought together vintage hymns and contemporary songs, blending classical, jazz and gospel influences with traditional Jamaican one-drop and reggae rhythms.

Headlining the celebration was Jamaican violinist and virtuoso Jon Williams, who thrilled the audience with a scintillating performance that included one of his original compositions, My Lord Is Sweet.

Executive producer Paul Henry, a renowned trumpeter and member of the Jamaica Philharmonic Orchestra, also delighted patrons with performances on trumpet and vocals. In one of the evening’s highlights, Henry welcomed a surprise guest, Swallowfield Chapel’s pastor, Dr David Henry, who emerged from the right wing of the stage playing the trombone.

The two musicians joined forces for You Are The Rock Of My Salvation, drawing the audience into the spirit of worship.

Acclaimed pianist Dennis Rushton, producer of ZAMAR 2026 and another of the evening’s headliners, showcased his considerable musical ability, demonstrating why he is known as the “smashing pianist”.

Millennial and self-taught saxophonist Daniel-John Jackson added to the musical feast with a variety of performances, while pianist Kathy Lawson, violinist Meah McIntyre, guitarist Wesley Wallace and the Drumming Yutes, on djembe drums, rounded out the line-up.

Master of ceremonies Danah Cameron helped bridge the gap between the online audience and those gathered in the sanctuary, ensuring an interactive experience for both groups.

The event’s name reflects its central purpose. ZAMAR is derived from the Hebrew word zâmar (זָמַר), meaning to make music, play a musical instrument or sing praises to God.

By the end of the evening, the performers had delivered on that mission, using their instruments to celebrate faith and offer praise.

As Pastor David returned to the stage to close the anniversary celebration with prayer, his satisfied response captured the spirit of the occasion.

“Me belly full,” he declared emphatically, bringing the curtains down on an evening of music and worship.

Swallowfield Chapel, located at 5–9 Swallowfield Road in Kingston 5, was established on October 15, 1970. The Christ-centred, multi-ethnic and multigenerational church is committed to making and developing disciples of Jesus Christ.

Led by Pastor Dr David Henry and a team of elders, the church carries out its mission through more than 40 ministries covering pastoral care, outreach, missions, youth and children, among other areas.

The church hosts Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Teen Sunday School held during the second service.

For more information, visit www.swallowfieldchapel.org.