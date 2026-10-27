Holness orders fast-tracking of 100 houses, three water tanks

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says he has instructed the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) to fast-track two urgent interventions in the recovery from Hurricane Melissa: the construction of 100 prefabricated houses in St Elizabeth and three large community water tanks in Westmoreland.

Speaking at a special press briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday, Holness said the houses are intended to facilitate the voluntary relocation of residents of Parottee, St Elizabeth.

He said the homes must meet Jamaican building standards and instructed NaRRA to begin the project “right away”.

He said NaRRA would also work with relevant agencies to identify suitable locations for the community water tanks.

Holness reiterated that he is “not satisfied” with the pace of recovery from the devastating category 5 storm that hit Jamaica a year ago.

- Karen Madden

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