Two dead in St Mary crash involving bus and car

The St Mary police are investigating a fatal crash along the Galina main road on Monday that claimed the lives of two persons.

The crash occurred about 2:00 pm when a white Toyota Hiace bus travelling towards Port Maria collided with a grey Toyota Fielder motor car carrying three people and travelling in the opposite direction towards Oracabessa.

According to the police, the Hiace driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on reaching a section of the roadway in Galina, swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the Fielder.

“Both drivers and passengers sustained injuries and were transported to the Port Maria Hospital, where two passengers from the Toyota Fielder were pronounced dead,” said Anthony Wallace, head of the St Mary Police Division.

Wallace said the other people involved in the crash sustained serious injuries and received treatment at the hospital. He added that an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The police have not yet released the names of the deceased.

Jamaica recorded 283 road fatalities from 242 fatal crashes between January 1 and October 26, 2026, according to data from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA). Speeding has been identified as a leading cause of fatal crashes.

Wallace renewed his appeal to motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

“Once again, I am appealing to motorists to exercise due care and attention, observe speed limits, and maintain proper lane discipline at all times, so as to prevent collisions and preserve lives on our roadways. I urge you all to drive within the prescribed speed limit,” he said.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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